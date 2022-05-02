Fox Help with issue after driving >1hr and high RPMS

I've a 91Fox - Automatic/4.10 gears with a 306 Unknown Miles / Great shape from what I can tell - Edelbrock RPM heads - E-Cam - TFI - BBK CAI - 24lb Injectors with matching MAF - Stock Ignition - Stock fuel pump - Adjustable FPR - BAMA Tune ( I Know) - Tuned for 93 octane

I've own this car for 3 years, so anything else that may help just ask, I'm sure I'm missing something. I'm leaning towards something in the ignition area but before I start replacing stuff and testing everything I wanted to see if I can get some opinions.

So I have 2 issues -
#1. This has been going on since I've had the car but has become worse. After driving for over an hour or so it gets heat soaked and I can fell the loss of power and when its at idle, it sounds like its missing. During the first hour or so it runs strong and sounds great at idle. Doesn't randomly die or cut out and will start right back up if I shut it off. I'm positive it has the original distributor.

#2. This has just recently started within the last 6 months. At highway speeds over 70mph and around 3500rpms it sounds like its breaking up with loss of power. Doesn't buck or act like its going to die just like its running out of steam.

This is what I have done so far. New plugs and Wires - New rotor & Cap - Timing set at 12 - No codes I just pulled them - No CEL - No vacuum leaks / Smoked tested. TY and go easy I'm still learning my way around foxbody's
 

