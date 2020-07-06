silverlx50
I tried the following to check for a bad injector:
I removed my injectors and hooked the fuel rail side up to my compressor with a hose. I placed the other end in a cup of soapy water. I connected the injector with the harness. With the key on, I jumpered the starter solenoid.
I just zero action from the injector. I've tried 2.
The compressed air in the line seems to dissipate before I can jumper the solenoid.
Is there a better way to do this or what?
I did have tons of fuel dumping out of the portion in the fuel rail that hooks to the injector since they were all disconnected.
