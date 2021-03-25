Help with keyless entry 88 GT

Rick88

Rick88

Member
Mar 17, 2021
19
4
13
38
Alabama
Trying to put keyless entry into my 88 GT but cannot get the locks to work. I am using the wire diagram for the negative trigger in the attached picture. I have the white hooked up to the pink/yellow and the white/black hooked up to the pink/green as per everything I found online. The yellow, yellow/black, and black wires are all grounded. The controller states that it has the relays onboard. I was wondering if I need more relays on the lock/unlock side or if I got this all wrong. Was thinking of trying the positive trigger setup just to be safe but don't want to mess anything up as the wire harnesses under the dash already look spliced in some places. I know the control box works because the lights will flash and I can hear the clicking when I press the buttons on the key fob. Not even going to try with the trunk right now as the glovebox button doesn't even work at this time.
81Afwjp-c7L._AC_SL1500_.jpg
 

  • Sponsors(?)


90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,786
4,905
203
43
With all the keyless entry stiff I've installed on these cars I always needed two additional relays. The crown Victoria's are wired the same way. Back in the day it was easier to find info on them verses our cars. The Ford locks reverse polarity to lock and unlock. I can't remember.

This may help. The good thing is almost all old ford's locks are wired the same.

www.fullsizebronco.com

need help wiring keyless entry (door locks)

I installed a complete security system with keyless entry in my 1989 Bronco but i'm having trouble the wiring for th door locks. tried a couple differnt things and was able to get one side to work but cant get both doors to work
www.fullsizebronco.com www.fullsizebronco.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

titanium1990
Electrical Keyless entry/door locks??
Replies
9
Views
727
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
B
What do these wires go to?
Replies
4
Views
456
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
africansnowowl
Electrical Fuel pump relay wiring
Replies
2
Views
723
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
B
2011 - Strange lock / unlock behavior with key fob.
Replies
4
Views
444
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
redNfast
redNfast
5
Interior lighting and power locks
Replies
2
Views
392
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Stangster5.0
Stangster5.0
Top Bottom