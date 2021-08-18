Help with Lift Points

Hi all, noob here needing some help
I just bought a QuickJack system and I want to lift my 1988 4 cylinder up for the first time.
I watched Danny Johnson's Garage video that explained the lift points (View: https://youtu.be/mKy1rNRRMRk
) but I got these metal plates that go under the front subframe and behind the floor panel on the torque box. Can someone confirm here if these are the places to put the rubber spacer blocks?
