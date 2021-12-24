Help with limp Clutch Pedal

Just one thing after another, just installed a brand new Tremec T5 and went to take it for a test drive. The clutch pedal felt a little odd almost stiffer than usual, so when I went to crank the car I pushed the clutch in and it wouldn’t crank, I pushed it a little harder down, basically into the carpet, and it cranked. Upon doing so, I heard a loud pop and the clutch went totally limp. If I pull it back towards me it stiffens back up but If I push it real hard it makes that loud pop again and goes limp. Could it be Ive broken the clutch quadrant?
 

Agreed, that is what I suspect also, possibly the clutch cable was damaged some how also. Hopefully if he had the trans out and those components had any meaningful wear on them he replaced all of the clutch components.

I just replaced all of mine this past year, including a new flywheel and hardened inputshaft bearing retainer. A prior owner had already installed a steeda billet quadrant and firewall adjuster so I got lucky there. I also installed an adjustable clutch cable, replaced pilot and throw out bearings, clutch fork and ball pivot stud.

The end result is my car has absolutely the best feeling clutch of any foxbody I've ever owned. It's very smooth and engages nice.
 
Is it a stick quadrant? Then Yes, the quadrant could be a problem. If not, the cable could be off track, the cable could be in more than one piece. But that it seems to grab, then pop again, it sounds like a stock quadrant issue.
 
Agreed, that is what I suspect also, possibly the clutch cable was damaged some how also. Hopefully if he had the trans out and those components had any meaningful wear on them he replaced all of the clutch components.

I just replaced all of mine this past year, including a new flywheel and hardened inputshaft bearing retainer. A prior owner had already installed a steeda billet quadrant and firewall adjuster so I got lucky there. I also installed an adjustable clutch cable, replaced pilot and throw out bearings, clutch fork and ball pivot stud.

The end result is my car has absolutely the best feeling clutch of any foxbody I've ever owned. It's very smooth and engages nice.
Yes I did a T5 swap so brand new pilot bearing, flywheel, clutch, pressure plate, Tremec T5, clutch cable literally everything is new. Only thing I didn’t touch is that plastic quadrant LOL
 
Yes I did a T5 swap so brand new pilot bearing, flywheel, clutch, pressure plate, Tremec T5, clutch cable literally everything is new. Only thing I didn’t touch is that plastic quadrant LOL
Good work sir! Then most likely your stock quadrant is the issue unless you dont have the cable routed correctly or there is binding somewhere.
 
The best setup I have found is an aluminum quadrant, stock cable with a firewall adjuster.
I've heard this also from other sources. I'm running the steeda adjustable cable since my car had their quadrant in it from the prior owner and its performed very well so far.
 
