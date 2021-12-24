Help with limp Clutch Pedal

Just one thing after another, just installed a brand new Tremec T5 and went to take it for a test drive. The clutch pedal felt a little odd almost stiffer than usual, so when I went to crank the car I pushed the clutch in and it wouldn’t crank, I pushed it a little harder down, basically into the carpet, and it cranked. Upon doing so, I heard a loud pop and the clutch went totally limp. If I pull it back towards me it stiffens back up but If I push it real hard it makes that loud pop again and goes limp. Could it be Ive broken the clutch quadrant?