So I'm trying to track down why I hear a thud/knock sound when I push in my clutch. It only happens if I accelerate in first and then have to push the clutch in really fast like when you're trying to drive through a grocery store or something. Also, if I quick shift from first to second and I'm really giving it some gas. The clutch, flywheel, all bearings, fork and cable are all newly installed. The WC T5 was rebuilt only 5,000 miles ago, all the suspension has been redone, upper and lowers in the rear are UPR with poly bushings. The transmission crossmember has been fitted with new poly bushings and the motor mounts have been replaced also with stiffer poly bushings. I noticed the noise more after I had my differential rebuilt. I had them put in 3.55s I've since brought the car back to them and they couldn't figure out what was doing it. Any ideas I would greatly appreciate. Thanks!!