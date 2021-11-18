I have a 1993 5.0 Windsor motor with Australian heads. Heads have 2-1/4" x 1-3/4" intake ports. I am running trick Flow 75MM throttle body and 30lb injectors with Vortech V3 supercharger. Issue is finding an intake manifold to fit the heads. All of the manifolds I can find only fit stock intake port cylinder heads. My gaskets exceed the outside dimensions of a stock type intake manifold. Does anyone know of a source for the EFI intake manifold upper and lower set? I have been working on this project off and on for over 6 years.