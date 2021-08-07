Hey guys. So I just had a new gears installed on my car this Thursday. They did the ring and pinion, 3.55s, I had them redo the bearings, seals, clutch pack, new axles, axle seals and bearings, the whole nine. After test driving the car I noticed a slight rhythmic clunk sound when turning sharp right. They said it was normal for having new clutch pack and gears. Now having done the break in, 15 miles, 30 mins rest for a total of 45 miles. Then driving another 15 miles. I'm now at 60. I'm starting to hear grinding while going about 30 and turning slight right as well as the rhythmic clunk doing slow turns in a parking lot. This doesn't seem normal to me. Anyone, please advise if I need to bring this back to them or what could be the issue or is this normal with new gears/clutch pack??? Thanks!