Help with new purchase , 93 vert

MUSTANGJOE
Hi guys,
Im looking to buy a low milage (26000 miles) 93 gt vert. The seller sent me pics of the undercarriage, what do you think? Anything out of the ordinary?
Take a look at the black metal frame, i circled an area in red. Is this normal for it to have all these black rivet spots?
My 91 vert does not have this.
Thxs for the help!
Joe
