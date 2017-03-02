Help With Oil Pressure Gauge

Pretty common problem. Like stated above you can use a mechanical gauge to verify what kind of oil pressure you really have since the stock gauge really isn't accurate at all. But it should be reading in the middle-ish when working. Things to think about when trouble shooting the oil pressure gauge would be:



1. Sending unit on the block (possibly bad or poor connection - clean it well)

2. Connections on cluster are tarnished and need to be cleaned with an eraser, alcoholic or your preferred method for removing oxidation on connector pins.

3. The Oil Pressure gauge itself isn't making good contact with the connectors they push into on the board on the back of the cluster.



Kind of busy at work so threw this up pretty quick but that would be the most likely causes if the problem is the gauge circuit and in order from most likely to least likely.



I haven't seen a bad gauge myself yet.