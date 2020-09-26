Help with overheating 4.6 4v!!

P

petemakmt

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
2
0
1
20
Mississippi
I recently purchased a 96 mustang cobra and the car was overheating so I flushed and replaced the coolant, but no help. Every time I drive the car for about 20 mins the engine bay smokes and theres hot coolant leaking from the reservoir. After some research, I am going to replace the thermostat but not sure how to tell if its the water pump or the thermostat thats the problem. I also made another post about my coolant crossover tube that needs to be replaced, so doing that at the same time would be efficient and some help on that as well would be very much appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Z PO128 Thermostat code help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
starstruck106 Car overheated and now it won't turn over - help PLEASE 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 51
9 overheating help 1995 gt 5.0 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 12
K '78 v6 overheating Help!!! 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
lxhatch91 Overheating problem help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
K Overheating issue help. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
stangbro916 Mark Viii 4v swap to 98gt has caused overheating and I'm stuck plz help!!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
T Engine Overheating 95 gt HELP 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
9 Timming issue, overheating please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 20
Z Please Help With 5.0 Overheating Issue 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
H 2003 Gt Overheating Issues (please Help) 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Y Coolant Came Out Of Overflow Cap; Car Wont Start 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
T Needing Help Fast! 06 Gt Overheating 4.6l 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
6 Help! High Afr Warm Start 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
S Engine 95 Gt Fine At Idle Overheats At Speed 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
C Over Heating Problems, Need Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
T Bizarre Overheating Issue Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 10
9 Please Help Overheating Problem The Welcome Wagon 2
blaxican27 Overheating Issue... Please Help! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 38
DonaldShetter Overheating Issue. Need Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 8
GrapeApe318 Overheating Still. Need Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
GrapeApe318 Crazy Overheating Problem. Need Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 26
S Engine 2000 Gt Engine Overheating, Help Me Diagnose Please. *video And Pictures* SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 12
S Please Help! Ac/overheating Issue. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 18
M 351w swap overheating problem,please help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
L 95 V6 3.8 Overheating! help! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
M Overheating... HELP SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
S NEED HELP OVERHEATING SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
Stangit50 Fuel Problems! Possible Overheating? Need help/reccomendations! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
bdazzgt Help with my overheating problem, not the typical problem Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 18
dkbanjo RANDOM OVERHEATING??? HELP!!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
S 2000 GT Overheating Problem? Any help? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 17
JymboSlice car overheating at idle and peeing coolant. help please 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
J HELP! Overheating on Streets Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D 89 306 overheating...HELP!!!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
F Help!! 96 Cobra Overheating Problems!! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
M Help on overheating 2001 Cobra SVT Tech Forum 26
R overheating.. fan not coming on. help. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
H Overheating Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
H Overheating help SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
S Car Overheating (Please Help) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 34
Maryland Stang HELP! Overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
D 85 GT FI to Carb conversion overheating help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
3 Overheating 347, any help appreciated Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 21
G 95 Overheating problem, please help! SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 18
W Help.. Head overheated? SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
93GTosu another overheating thread....sorry need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
S Overheating Help 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 12
B Please help, overheating problems 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
T Need Help on Overheating Please Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom