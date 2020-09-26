Help with overheating 4.6 4v!!

I recently purchased a 96 mustang cobra and the car was overheating so I flushed and replaced the coolant, but no help. Every time I drive the car for about 20 mins the engine bay smokes and theres hot coolant leaking from the reservoir. After some research, I am going to replace the thermostat but not sure how to tell if its the water pump or the thermostat thats the problem. I also made another post about my coolant crossover tube that needs to be replaced, so doing that at the same time would be efficient and some help on that as well would be very much appreciated.