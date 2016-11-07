what makes you think you do not have roller rockers? Unless you have a pre 85 block,. you have them. Stock HO motors have roller rockers. . look at the lifters and they should have a roller on teh bottom. Normal hydraulic lifters are flat on the bottom with no roller. What you are referring to are pedestal mount roller rockers vs. stud mount. Stock ( pedestal) roller rockers are non adjustable and you tighten them down to zero lash on a pumped up roller lifter, and then look to get around 18-20 ft lb in 1/2 a turn. If you cannot get the torque within turning the torque wrench that amount you need to use shims under the rocker pedestal. Ford sells them and you don't want to go more than .060 IMO. if you can't move the torque wrench at the 1/2 turn before getting the proper amount of torque you need a custom pushrod length. I highly doubt you will need longer pushrods unless they milled the hell out of the heads.



Here is a good video on how to adjust your factory roller rockers. Just make sure the cam is on the base (heel of the cam lobe) when you set the lash and then rotate the crank 90 degrees and then adjust the next set of valves in the timing order.



