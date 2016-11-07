I'm having a hard time finding any information on this for other than roller rockers. I have an 89 GT me and my son are rebuilding and don't have the funds for new roller rockers at the moment. This is also my first engine rebuild so breaking it down dummy style will definitely not offend me (I'd probably prefer it, lol). The engine has been bored 30 over, stock ZE cam and 3-bar GT40 heads.
I'm looking for any info on how to measure for correct pushrod length with the stock no-adjust bolt-fulcrum type rocker arms.
Also, do I measure piston to valve clearance before this or after getting correct length pushrods? I'm assuming after but want to be sure.
Any info will be much appreciated, thank you!
