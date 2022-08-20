Help with relay identification - 92 LX

vindieseljetta

Dec 13, 2021
Tampa Bay
Hi - please help, experiencing frustration. Under the drivers side dash, near the radio, are these 2 relays. They are sort of attached to the buzzer/chime mechanism. The brown one appears to be the horn relay. It’s the other one, marked E4LB13A025A2A that I am trying to identify. Mine is making a strange buzzing noise, sounds like it is malfunctioning. Unplugging it does not seems to affect anything in the car. Replaced with a new relay and the new one makes the same strange buzzing sound also.

Please help!
 

Attachments

  • 6CA79DC3-6D0F-4CF9-A97D-6281E1AC7123.jpeg
    6CA79DC3-6D0F-4CF9-A97D-6281E1AC7123.jpeg
    429.9 KB · Views: 6

