Help with relay identification - 92 LX

Hi - please help, experiencing frustration. Under the drivers side dash, near the radio, are these 2 relays. They are sort of attached to the buzzer/chime mechanism. The brown one appears to be the horn relay. It’s the other one, marked E4LB13A025A2A that I am trying to identify. Mine is making a strange buzzing noise, sounds like it is malfunctioning. Unplugging it does not seems to affect anything in the car. Replaced with a new relay and the new one makes the same strange buzzing sound also.



Please help!