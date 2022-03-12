Help with RF cobra 75.

Sean Canney said: First off thanks for having me! I have a 90 lx/get conversion. Ron Francis wiring loom instructions are lacking in many ways.

But my problem is the two eight pin connectors near brake booster. And where they go to through the car? Thought I ought a stand alone harness. Can't seem to get spark to TFI. And all things are new. Pump (fuel) all sensors . Dizzy, my ignition switch has been replaced but wiring has me baffled. Couple different wire colors. A full car wiring diagram would be awesome! Anyone done this swap before.? Tyis Thanks for ANY input

I put a TDZ in a F250 w/408 stroker....IT IS A STAND ALONE HARNESS.Theres like 5 wires for hookup...You have battery power connection that gets connected to the battery also a hot positive wire that comes from the column switch or from the positive on the coil..You also have a fuelpump wire and a negative from the ECU wiring that needs and has to be grounded to the cylinder head and you also have to make sure the dizzy is grounded good to the engine block too......Then you have a purple wire that hooks to the same wire that triggers your starter solenoid...This purple wire is a wire that retards the spark for ease of startup.Thas why I had to run a diode suppressed solenoid because the flyback from the solenoid going back through the purple wire into the TFI moduule was frying TFI modules every week..Good Luck