Help with RF cobra 75.

S

Sean Canney

New Member
Mar 12, 2022
22
0
1
59
Roseville CA.95678
First off thanks for having me! I have a 90 lx/get conversion. Ron Francis wiring loom instructions are lacking in many ways.
But my problem is the two eight pin connectors near brake booster. And where they go to through the car? Thought I ought a stand alone harness. Can't seem to get spark to TFI. And all things are new. Pump (fuel) all sensors . Dizzy, my ignition switch has been replaced but wiring has me baffled. Couple different wire colors. A full car wiring diagram would be awesome! Anyone done this swap before.? Tyis Thanks for ANY input
 

  • Sponsors(?)


C

CAMTWO1070

Member
Dec 17, 2021
11
6
13
52
NY
Sean Canney said:
First off thanks for having me! I have a 90 lx/get conversion. Ron Francis wiring loom instructions are lacking in many ways.
But my problem is the two eight pin connectors near brake booster. And where they go to through the car? Thought I ought a stand alone harness. Can't seem to get spark to TFI. And all things are new. Pump (fuel) all sensors . Dizzy, my ignition switch has been replaced but wiring has me baffled. Couple different wire colors. A full car wiring diagram would be awesome! Anyone done this swap before.? Tyis Thanks for ANY input
Click to expand...
I put a TDZ in a F250 w/408 stroker....IT IS A STAND ALONE HARNESS.

Theres like 5 wires for hookup...You have battery power connection that gets connected to the battery also a hot positive wire that comes from the column switch or from the positive on the coil..

You also have a fuelpump wire and a negative from the ECU wiring that needs and has to be grounded to the cylinder head and you also have to make sure the dizzy is grounded good to the engine block too......

Then you have a purple wire that hooks to the same wire that triggers your starter solenoid...This purple wire is a wire that retards the spark for ease of startup.Thas why I had to run a diode suppressed solenoid because the flyback from the solenoid going back through the purple wire into the TFI moduule was frying TFI modules every week..

Good Luck
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HeatShield
Electrical TerminatorX Factory Gauges Help
Replies
2
Views
975
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
HeatShield
HeatShield
8
Electrical Trying to find wiring diagram
Replies
12
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
1989LXFOX
Engine 2G Alternator Install Wiring Help
Replies
3
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
1989LXFOX
1989LXFOX
L
Microsquirt pnp from EFI Source Timing setup issues
Replies
8
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
voodoo18
1992 LX 5.0 mystery. use to run now doesn't. HELP
Replies
43
Views
4K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
voodoo18
voodoo18
Top Bottom