Help with RF cobra 75.

First off thanks for having me! I have a 90 lx/get conversion. Ron Francis wiring loom instructions are lacking in many ways.
But my problem is the two eight pin connectors near brake booster. And where they go to through the car? Thought I ought a stand alone harness. Can't seem to get spark to TFI. And all things are new. Pump (fuel) all sensors . Dizzy, my ignition switch has been replaced but wiring has me baffled. Couple different wire colors. A full car wiring diagram would be awesome! Anyone done this swap before.? Tyis Thanks for ANY input
