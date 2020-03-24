I am trying to diagnose a cold start issue. After the car sits for about 8 hours and it fully cools down, when i try to start it, it starts and then bogs down to about 300 rpm's and then it sometimes stalls. It will restart again and run until it warms up. If I restart while it is warm or hot. It fires right up.



I have found thay if I cycle the key to the on position three times it seems to help and sometimes will not stall out. I also noticed that when it is below 55*, it may stall twice. Car runs great otherwise.



I just replaced the fuel pump with a Wahlbro 255LPH pump and that did not resolve my issue.



I assume it must be an issue somewhere with the fuel pressure in the line maybe. Car has an old Vortech T Rex pump, 80lb injectors, stock fuel rails. Car runs at 38lbs on my autometer fuel pressure gauge and gets up to pressure as soon as I turn the key to the on position and the pump starts running.



Thoughts?