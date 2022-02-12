Help with starting a 1996 Mustang GT that hasn't been started in 6-7 years

F

Filip

New Member
Feb 12, 2022
1
0
1
18
Hamilton, ON, Canada
Hey guys, so I saw a red mustang GT sitting on a ranch where i hunt and got interested in it, contacted the owner and he told me that the 1996 4.6 V8 was swapped with a newer fully rebuilt 2001 mustang GT 4.6 engine with new parts at that time(2012-2015), new clutch and some other parts(cant remember exactly) and that they drove it for maybe around 1,000km before deciding to leave it on the ranch, since they got a different daily.
Since then it hasn't been started for 6-7 years.
Now the question, do you think it will start?
To do plan when I go to check it out is:

Remove the spark plugs, check them
Spray all of the cylinder with fogging oil
Check all the fluids
Remove old gas, and add new
Then try to hand turn the engine to check if it is seized.

I would love to hear more suggestions on what else I should do before trying to start it, and what is the chance it will start?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
Getting my 1996 GT vert back in good condition.
Replies
3
Views
265
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TriplePLAY
T
0
2002 V6 mustang wont start, changed so many parts, at a loss
Replies
3
Views
302
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
02stangbase
0
A
Start with a GT? Or will a V6 suffice?
Replies
17
Views
778
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
akaNYr
akaNYr
S
85 Mustang GT will not start
Replies
0
Views
182
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Sward72
S
L
I’m Curious —-Why a Fox?
Replies
78
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom