Help with starting a 1996 Mustang GT that hasn't been started in 6-7 years

Hey guys, so I saw a red mustang GT sitting on a ranch where i hunt and got interested in it, contacted the owner and he told me that the 1996 4.6 V8 was swapped with a newer fully rebuilt 2001 mustang GT 4.6 engine with new parts at that time(2012-2015), new clutch and some other parts(cant remember exactly) and that they drove it for maybe around 1,000km before deciding to leave it on the ranch, since they got a different daily.

Since then it hasn't been started for 6-7 years.

Now the question, do you think it will start?

To do plan when I go to check it out is:



Remove the spark plugs, check them

Spray all of the cylinder with fogging oil

Check all the fluids

Remove old gas, and add new

Then try to hand turn the engine to check if it is seized.



I would love to hear more suggestions on what else I should do before trying to start it, and what is the chance it will start?