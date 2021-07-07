Help with Stereo Install

1hot87gt

1hot87gt

Well-Known Member
Mar 17, 2017
220
168
63
50
New York
Hey guys. Finally getting around to installing the Sony XAV-AX1000 head unit in my 87. Now I think I have everything I need. Bought it from Crutchfield. Have all the factory harness adapters as well as installation trim kit and the keys to remove the factory head unit. It’s all wired up and ready to go. Problem is, I can’t get the factory head unit out. Now I can release it with those curved metal keys and can get it out maybe 2 inches or so. Then it stops. I’m assuming it’s stopping because the wires connected are not long enough to pull it out any further. With that said, there is not enough room to get my hand in there to try and unplug it, and if I go from the back side, there appears to be some type of metal trim on both the driver and passenger side that is preventing me from unplugging the unit from the back.

Anybody done this or something similar that can steer me in the right direction with a tip or trick to get that factory head unit out?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


HemiRick

HemiRick

I'd be looking at jacking under the house
Jun 28, 2020
711
264
73
57
Memphis TN
pull harder, the wires are long enough, the antenna lead is the only one that might not be long enough.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
31,278
12,637
234
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
Did you look behind the center console? Everything is right there.

For removal of the OEM unit, it's easier to use two of the tools at once on each side and pull slightly until it lets go.

From Crutchfield:

www.crutchfield.com

Upgrading the stereo system in your 1987-1993 Ford Mustang

Upgrading the stereo system in your Mustang 1987 • 1988 • 1989 • 1990 • 1991 • 1992 • 1993
www.crutchfield.com www.crutchfield.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
1967 fastback drip rail moldings
Replies
12
Views
239
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
horse sence
horse sence
91AOD5.0LX
Quarter window factory tint problems
Replies
12
Views
369
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
91AOD5.0LX
91AOD5.0LX
stangbaba
New Head Unit advice
Replies
2
Views
188
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
General karthief
General karthief
Trogdor
A/C clutch replacement
Replies
10
Views
253
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Wayne Waldrep
Wayne Waldrep
sceprent
Viper 791xv Alarm system problems remote start and door trigger false alarm
Replies
0
Views
92
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
sceprent
sceprent
Top Bottom