Help with Stereo Install

Hey guys. Finally getting around to installing the Sony XAV-AX1000 head unit in my 87. Now I think I have everything I need. Bought it from Crutchfield. Have all the factory harness adapters as well as installation trim kit and the keys to remove the factory head unit. It’s all wired up and ready to go. Problem is, I can’t get the factory head unit out. Now I can release it with those curved metal keys and can get it out maybe 2 inches or so. Then it stops. I’m assuming it’s stopping because the wires connected are not long enough to pull it out any further. With that said, there is not enough room to get my hand in there to try and unplug it, and if I go from the back side, there appears to be some type of metal trim on both the driver and passenger side that is preventing me from unplugging the unit from the back.



Anybody done this or something similar that can steer me in the right direction with a tip or trick to get that factory head unit out?