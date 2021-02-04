Hello, I am running out of ideas trying to solve a stubborn misfire. I have a rebuilt carburated 302 running a light cam, but is otherwise stock. Problem is I am getting a fairly severe misfire at 0-25% throttle. Only misses while under load, no miss out of gear. This problem started a few days ago when I discovered a substantial vacuum leak and fixed it. Now that the leak is gone the thing just wont run right. I readjusted the carb so it idles correct, but now under light throttle it misses hard. I doubt its a spark issue because it idles and works under higher rpms just fine. All cylinders have around 180 psi compression and the timing is set a 9 degrees btdc running manifold vac. advance. I made sure my choke was opening all the way as well. I don't know what else to try. What else could the be?



Thanks.