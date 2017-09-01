79Alan
New Member
-
- Aug 31, 2017
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 59
Hello,
I've had this stored inside for over 20 years.
I currently has no motor. It was originally a 2.3 4cy. that I converted to 302 4peed with hurst verti-gate shifter.
What will this cost to restore to stock(ish) in 302 form? Additionally, what do you think it's worth in present condition and in restored condtion?
