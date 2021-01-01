Help with value

austin3749

Member
Nov 10, 2018
29
2
13
20
South Carolina
Hey yall, Im looking into trading my 2011 GT for a fox body and I found one, but unsure of its value and whether it would be a good trade.
93 GT Hatch with a Tangerine Orange paintjob, 351w stroked to 408 with a DSS kit, ATI powerglide with a Neal Chance 3800 stall, custom bullet cam, muffler delete, carbed, and more that’s detailed in the photos.
My 2011 has a TR6060, McLeod RXT, rebuilt rear end, is a Premium, decent shape for 127k miles. I would plan on dailying the fox body, I’ve never owned an automatic or a powerglide so. Please give me advice and criticism. Last photos contains the list of my mods and picture of mine.
 

austin3749

Member
Nov 10, 2018
29
2
13
20
South Carolina
OldManRiver said:
Not sure I'd daily what seems to be something set up for the drag strip,would get old real fast(down the block).
Yeah, I’ve had a few people say that on FB. I get that its definitely leaning towards a drag car, but considering the paint’s nice, its a choppy all motor, and is really clean, it seems like a good c&c/strip car. The guy says it has a trans cooler and he drives it to and from work 25mi every day.
If you don’t mind me asking, what makes you lean towards it getting old? The fact it’s a powerglide, or how it’s setup?
 
A

austin3749

Member
Nov 10, 2018
29
2
13
20
South Carolina
austin3749 said:
Yeah, I’ve had a few people say that on FB. I get that its definitely leaning towards a drag car, but considering the paint’s nice, its a choppy all motor, and is really clean, it seems like a good c&c/strip car. The guy says it has a trans cooler and he drives it to and from work 25mi every day.
If you don’t mind me asking, what makes you lean towards it getting old? The fact it’s a powerglide, or how it’s setup?
Also appreciate the quick response, happy new years man.
 
nickyb

nickyb

WAIT,you now have a pair?
10 Year Member
Apr 3, 2009
617
245
73
58
nevada
Nice fox.Personally I'd never daily a car without at least a/c p/s and be able to pass emissions .
 
A

austin3749

Member
Nov 10, 2018
29
2
13
20
South Carolina
nickyb said:
Nice fox.Personally I'd never daily a car without at least a/c p/s and be able to pass emissions .
My state (SC) doesnt have inspections, so. Most of my cars have been catless or had headers. Did I miss where it said it didnt have ac or ps? Or did you tell based off the engine bay?
 
