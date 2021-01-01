Help with value

austin3749
Hey yall, Im looking into trading my 2011 GT for a fox body and I found one, but unsure of its value and whether it would be a good trade.
93 GT Hatch with a Tangerine Orange paintjob, 351w stroked to 408 with a DSS kit, ATI powerglide with a Neal Chance 3800 stall, custom bullet cam, muffler delete, carbed, and more that’s detailed in the photos.
My 2011 has a TR6060, McLeod RXT, rebuilt rear end, is a Premium, decent shape for 127k miles. I would plan on dailying the fox body, I’ve never owned an automatic or a powerglide so. Please give me advice and criticism. Last photos contains the list of my mods and picture of mine.
