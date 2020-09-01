Help with valve relief notches in pistons

Guys, need some help. I didn’t notice this until after I got the pistons in, 6 of the pistons have the notch cut at about 9:30 and the other 2 have the cuts at 180 degrees off. They are Manleys forged pistons from MMR, and are all labeled which direction is forward.

Did MMR mess up the machine work, or do these have a a specific location.

Does it matter if I flip them over and run them with the forward arrow facing backwards?

The pics attached aren’t great but it’s the best I could get.