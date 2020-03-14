I have a 97 4.6l and I've been having a few problems that were easy quick fixes and now I have no clue what to do and my local dealership neglects to work on it as it sits on a rebuilt title. Anyway, right now I'm stuck on where 6 quarts of oil has gone. I'm not leaking, running or sitting, or as it cools and sits, nor am I burning it through the motor. I've got her in the air and haven't seen cracks on the block nor anything in relation to why I'm losing oil. It got to the point to where my valves were clicking and I did and oil change today so I know there is 6 quarts in and the clicking stopped. I'm just worried that I'm losing oil in a way that will cause major problems withing my block. Any help or advice would be greatly appreciated