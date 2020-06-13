Help!

Okay, so.... I have a SN95 V6 Mustang with a T5 manual transmission that I'm looking to do a 5.0 swap in. I have read hundreds of forums and haven't exactly had a straight forward answer on something. Can I use a 5.0 out of a fox body mustang? Or out of any vehicle with a 5.0 for that matter? Or is it year specific and need to stick with the SN94-SN95? I already know what I need for the swap. Just need that question clarified.

Thanks!
 

Yes, you can use a 5.0 from a fox mustang.
Yes, you can use a 5.0 from any car, truck or suv.
Now there are some differences In the placement of accessories like power steering pump, ac compressor and things like fuel rails, also there are HO and non HO engines.
Other things like bell housing/transmission differences too.
 
