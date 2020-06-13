Okay, so.... I have a SN95 V6 Mustang with a T5 manual transmission that I'm looking to do a 5.0 swap in. I have read hundreds of forums and haven't exactly had a straight forward answer on something. Can I use a 5.0 out of a fox body mustang? Or out of any vehicle with a 5.0 for that matter? Or is it year specific and need to stick with the SN94-SN95? I already know what I need for the swap. Just need that question clarified.



Thanks!