Help!

T

Tbunch

New Member
Jun 29, 2020
1
0
0
21
Kingston TN
I’ve got a 2003 GT mustang 4.6l. I was driving it home and the motor started to make a squeaking noise. When I pushed the clutch in the car shut down. Pulled over and the motor wouldn’t turn over as if it was seized. Let it set for about 15 minutes and then tried again and it slowly cranked over then started but was knocking. I shut it back down and pulled it home. Hour or so later I started it back up and no more knocking??? Had a slight ticking when revving. Antifreeze is clean but oil does have some small bubbles on the dip stick as if it has antifreeze mixed in, but not a lot. What happened? First time dealing with a bad motor in a mustang would it be better to drop a new one in or rebuild? And if drop a new one would a 96-98 one fit? Thank you!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Tire Help 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
A Exhaust Vacuum lines help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
H Suspension help wanted Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
9 Can someone help me with my tune. Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
2Blue2 Help I want to put this T5 in our Cobra II 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 21
D Need sct x4 users help please. Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
E I need help with my AC system 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
B 1994 mustang cooling fan wiring? PLEASE HELP!! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
A 93 fox build help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
L Help with trunk wires 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
sams93gt Engine Valvetrain help please!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
G Engine Need help with cooling system issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Mystang66 Brake Booster help 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 7
B Help out a newb... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
J Body Work in OC Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work... 0
PayUpSuka V1 S-trim tune help Digital Self-tuning Forum 3
M Electrical HELP PLEASE! A/C Blowing hot air! 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 2
markinms Engine surges, cutouts, rough running during acceleration - Help Please! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J Please help - 68 Convertible J-Code confirmation/value 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
L Help with TrickFlow Top End Kit Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
N Need Help w Heater Blower Failure 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 13
J 96 cobra - Electrical Gremlins HELP! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
L Help with identifying wires in engine bay Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
B Help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
K Please Help!! Shifting from 1st to 2nd 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
Jetzv8 2014 Mustang radio not working. NEED HELP Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
1 Sbf turbo ms2 pnp help Digital Self-tuning Forum 2
A Suspension Fox steering rack leaking need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
C HELP 66 Mustang Backup light wiring under the dash. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
C 1971 high lift coil spring - HELP Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
S PWM Fan controller - Need help/clarity on a purchase 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 32
F I need help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
lamrith New MSPnP2 in 94 Mustang, need help getting stable idle once warmed up. Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
M Engine Bay Paint Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
W 347 Header Size and exhaust Diameter 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 50
MikeR351w Engine Help identify this 302, pictures included Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
S Replacing stock tires and wheels on my 04 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Z I need help with pistons 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
M 93 fox body 5.0 with no power going to 20 amp circuit breaker at fuse box. HELP PLEASE!! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
trlps_ Need help, car wont rev up or drive 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
T Electrical Need help with A/C clutch cycling connector Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
R Help please Digital Self-tuning Forum 0
F Engine High AFR 5.0 Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
bmgstang Need help with tune high idle Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
A Electrical Help Identifying Main Engine Harness Connector SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
S Engine Need help: heater hose routing for 92 2.3 liter 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 4
F Engine AC Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
J MS3 Goldbox help? Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
T First fox... she needs help. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 42
L Help with procharger low end torgue The Welcome Wagon 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom