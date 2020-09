I have a buddy that wants to get some runs in . His is all stock with x pipe he owns the magnum r/t. My 98 mustang gt has the 01 pi engine swap, x pipe, 410s, 75mm throttle powerflow plenum, tune, short throw shifter rest is suspension work. I have hi tech cams & bbk longtubes uninstalled but I want to see if he’ll beat me bad like he says. Who takes the win.?