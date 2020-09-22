Her build thread....

If there is a "members build" section in here, please relocate.

Just beginning this build. Little rough to start, but gonna have a good time with the process! That steering column and wheel are not staying.
Have a short block 306 from Creb Engineering on the way. Parts I have ready for it= TW 170 61mm heads, F303 cam, 1.6 TW rockers, RPM Performer intake, Holley Super Sniper EFI, On3 70mm kit, C4 with 9" converter. Rear has 3.73s.
 

Its a good start with some decent pieces.
 
