Her build thread....

Just beginning this build. Little rough to start, but gonna have a good time with the process! That steering column and wheel are not staying.

Have a short block 306 from Creb Engineering on the way. Parts I have ready for it= TW 170 61mm heads, F303 cam, 1.6 TW rockers, RPM Performer intake, Holley Super Sniper EFI, On3 70mm kit, C4 with 9" converter. Rear has 3.73s.