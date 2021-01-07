Herd Knowelege Needed

I'm getting a puffing sound similar to a pulsing relief valve blow off sound coming from under the hood of my 2017 S550. The exhaust was cheeked thoroughly for a leak and none were found. Strangest thing is I only hear the sound between 2500 and 3500 RPM!? Any idea what the heck this is? My local shop is stumped.

Running Kooks long tube headers. No leak at the heads on these either.
 
