Here we go again.. 331 Stroker/Vortech.. 18 months and counting...

So, if you remember this issue.. I finally figured out the injectors were bad/pegging/etc. Now I have 60's.

So the car ran fine with 42's but maxed them out.. couple stuck open and I put the new ones in yesterday.. now the car refuses to run. Fired up.. ran rough for 30 seconds.. then just completely dropped dead.

Fired it back up, fires, dies immediately.. car just dead.

Swapped computers.. car fired right now.. figured that was it.. come back out today.. fire it up.. same thing! Car fires and dies immediately.. wtf?

I have swapped CCRM's, computers, every sensor on the car, have backprobed almost all of my wiring harness.. the car doesn't throw any codes... WTF?!?!?!?!?!

Could a bad coil be doing this? Doesn't make sense if the coil was dead the car would even fire.. ideas?

Some days it runs.. some days it won't. I don't get it.
 

General karthief said:
Fuel pressure?
you still running the quarter horse?
FP is 32 ish, 40 vac. off.. yes still on QH.. new battery in it as well..

As of yesterday afternoon, now the car fires right up and runs great.. lol.. whereas the previous night, it wouldn't run at all...... didn't touch a damn thing.....
 
General karthief said:
I don't know a thing about this tuning stuff but can you data log or would that not show anything
I can log anything... issue is i'm not finding a damn thing. As of now, the car now runs great... lmfao.. no reason for it. Wouldn't run one night... at all... from yesterday morning or so, couple days ago maybe.. car runs fine.. fires.. idles.. whatever.. it's really mind numbing.. my issue is I live on a lake.. and it's all curves.. i'm worried the car is gonna die on me in middle and it's gonna lock and i'm gonna be fish food.
 
Unsure.. like I said it's really odd.. the car DID start... it just died immediately.. I put it away.. closed it all up. Came back out in the morning.. and every single time since, the car fires and runs fine lol. It's so odd.

I'm gonna have to look at the 6al box.. def.. and some of the wiring.. but as of now.. car idling.. wigging any and all wiring harnesses.. wires.. this.. that.. under hood.. under dash.. no change. Arg.
 
Well... it ran ok for few days.. come back out today to drive. it... right back to same :poo:... fires then dies.. fan on with key...W...T>...F>>>!!!!!!!

This is driving me INSANE..

also doesn't explain why the fan kicks on... randomly sometimes when the key goes on... I don't get it.. if the ECT sensor was bad.. it would still run, would it not? I have a spare here and neither of them work.. car ran great last few days.. it rained so I waited.. came out today... now it's dead again and won't run.

I'm about to light this thing on fire
 
So.. check this :poo:.. turn key on.. THEN write the tune through the Quarterhorse... and? Car fires and runs as it should. Seems something is happening between the key going on, then back.. but.. after I got it running again.. turned the thing off multiple times.. let it cool.. warm.. fires back up everytime again. So :leghump:ing strange.

Gonna need to carry the laptop with me it seems to make it start, again.. that aint good...
 
RaggedGT said:
How olds your QH? They run off a battery pack don’t they?
Yeah the QH is about 3 years old.. but worked fine in my other car. I swapped to a new battery a couple weeks ago because I thought that was it.. seems it's no change..

I have a feeling there is a short somewhere, or the ground is loose/something.. although i've checked.. so I don't know anymore lol.

Just getting tired of this.. it's too dangerous to drive like that, so I may just swap my harnesses.. I have a spare from my other car which will swap right over.. sooo.. hmm... but damn that's a lot of work....
 
jozsefsz

jozsefsz

5 Year Member
Aug 11, 2013
1,125
261
114
49
Cleveland OH Area
My QH also lost its tune a couple of times before the battery actually went bad. Seems like any amount of static or serious vibration can cause it to lose its memory. Obviously you want to make sure it's solidly installed (a drop of hot glue doesn't hurt) and the terminals are very clean.

For a long-term install (you're not datalogging and the tune is where you want it) it's better to write it to a flash-memory chip. For ~$150 you can get an F3 chip, the Jaybird tune-writer, and write your tune to a slightly more solid piece of hardware. The QH is awesome, but it's more of a tuning tool than a chip meant to be left in the car forever. I've had the F3 for about 5 years and it's never glitched on me, and it's nice not to worry about the battery any more.
 
jozsefsz said:
My QH also lost its tune a couple of times before the battery actually went bad. Seems like any amount of static or serious vibration can cause it to lose its memory. Obviously you want to make sure it's solidly installed (a drop of hot glue doesn't hurt) and the terminals are very clean.

For a long-term install (you're not datalogging and the tune is where you want it) it's better to write it to a flash-memory chip. For ~$150 you can get an F3 chip, the Jaybird tune-writer, and write your tune to a slightly more solid piece of hardware. The QH is awesome, but it's more of a tuning tool than a chip meant to be left in the car forever. I've had the F3 for about 5 years and it's never glitched on me, and it's nice not to worry about the battery any more.
I have another chip here.. .like you're talking about.. I may swap to that after i'm done. Shall see lol.. Car runs again.. lmfao
 
Thread from the dead, but FYI since most QHs are pre 2011 units:

If it loses tune = bad battery, especially if the battery is soldered. Resolder a new one. Newer QHs have the snap in battery holder.
If the fan turns on and stays on KOEO = corrupted bin file. Take an old file that works, copy new settings and replace file, reload, etc...
If fuel pump turns on and stays on KOEO = corrupted bin file.
If KOER and dies, typically a fuel setting problem (inj, pw, breakpt, inj offset volts!, engine size, maf, startup fuel tables in that order!).

94-5 computers suck at idle, QH ends up fighting it. I have a good idle, but never got rid of the idles rich, reports lean issue. Otherwise load control under boost is way better/more responsive/drivability a than a a9l.
 
