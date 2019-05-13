Here we go again.. 331 Stroker/Vortech.. 18 months and counting...

My QH also lost its tune a couple of times before the battery actually went bad. Seems like any amount of static or serious vibration can cause it to lose its memory. Obviously you want to make sure it's solidly installed (a drop of hot glue doesn't hurt) and the terminals are very clean.



For a long-term install (you're not datalogging and the tune is where you want it) it's better to write it to a flash-memory chip. For ~$150 you can get an F3 chip, the Jaybird tune-writer, and write your tune to a slightly more solid piece of hardware. The QH is awesome, but it's more of a tuning tool than a chip meant to be left in the car forever. I've had the F3 for about 5 years and it's never glitched on me, and it's nice not to worry about the battery any more.