Here we go again.. 331 Stroker/Vortech.. 18 months and counting...

So, if you remember this issue.. I finally figured out the injectors were bad/pegging/etc. Now I have 60's.
So the car ran fine with 42's but maxed them out.. couple stuck open and I put the new ones in yesterday.. now the car refuses to run. Fired up.. ran rough for 30 seconds.. then just completely dropped dead.
Fired it back up, fires, dies immediately.. car just dead.
Swapped computers.. car fired right now.. figured that was it.. come back out today.. fire it up.. same thing! Car fires and dies immediately.. wtf?
I have swapped CCRM's, computers, every sensor on the car, have backprobed almost all of my wiring harness.. the car doesn't throw any codes... WTF?!?!?!?!?!
Could a bad coil be doing this? Doesn't make sense if the coil was dead the car would even fire.. ideas?
Some days it runs.. some days it won't. I don't get it.
