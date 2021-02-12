Fox Here we go. New Transmission Tomorrow.

Hello. So this is post of a mixture of my previous posts and some research I've been doing. I am deciding to finally replace my old beat up T5. So some backstory, previous owner swapped a 2.3 Fox to a 5.0, but kept the original transmission. Well long story short he beat the piss out of the transmission, and now the car is somehow in my hands. Tomorrow I am going to (hopefully) buy a used T5 from another 2.3 fox. I am buying it from a salvage yard for a decent price. The man says it works like new. He uses a 30 day money back guarantee for all of his sales, so I'm and not worried about being scammed. Don't worry, I will ensure this guarantee is legit and I will thoroughly inspect the transmission before purchasing. This is another 4cyl T5, NOT a V8 T5, but I believe that the way I drive mine, this won't be an issue. My 302 isn't anything special, probably less than 250 hp. I'm not too hard on these transmissions, but I'm tired of skipping third gear and using the might of Zeus to get into 2nd.

My transmission right now has quite a few problems. Completely destroyed 3rd synchro, and 2nd isn't far off. It whines like a dang supercharger. Don't forget about the pound of glitter in the oil. I've decided to take the easy way out and buy another. I considered rebuilding it myself, but what I've seen is that you can end up spending a crazy amount of money if your gears are bad. Now with swapping the whole unit, the hardest part of the whole thing will be getting those rusted exhaust flange bolts out. I think the PO installed the proper pilot bearing to use in the 302, so I don't think I'll have to buy one of those. This is my weekend car anyways, so its not like I will have to rely on it too much.

Anyone want to give me second thoughts?
 

I'm sure it will hold up fine if you drive it as easy as you say you do, but are the gear ratios optimal for you? Those 4 cyl boxes have some pretty short gearing. That's a 3.70 first gear compared to 3.35, or the even the 2.95 first in the V8 gearboxes. Those 4 cyl T5's are only rated for 240 ft-lbs as well, due to the short gearing.
 
Soaking exhaust bolts with some penetrant overnight usually helps them come off easily.

Why don’t you just plan on replacing the pilot bearing while you’re in there? In fact I’d be prepared to just do a whole clutch kit change while you’ve got the trans out. At the very least have the whole setup on hand, and by some chance everything is fine then return it.
 
Mustang5L5 said:
I'm sure it will hold up fine if you drive it as easy as you say you do, but are the gear ratios optimal for you? Those 4 cyl boxes have some pretty short gearing. That's a 3.70 first gear compared to 3.35, or the even the 2.95 first in the V8 gearboxes. Those 4 cyl T5's are only rated for 240 ft-lbs as well, due to the short gearing.
I don't mind the ratio change that much. Combined with my rear end, it is a nice set up. Good acceleration and cruising rpms stay low enough for me.
 
96pushrod said:
Soaking exhaust bolts with some penetrant overnight usually helps them come off easily.

Why don’t you just plan on replacing the pilot bearing while you’re in there? In fact I’d be prepared to just do a whole clutch kit change while you’ve got the trans out. At the very least have the whole setup on hand, and by some chance everything is fine then return it.
Thats not a bad idea. I considered replacing the clutch while I was in there, but I decided against it because believe it or not, this car only has 41,000 miles on it. For most of it's life, it was a garage kept, weekend cruiser. But you never know, something could still need replaced.
 
Top Bottom