Hello. So this is post of a mixture of my previous posts and some research I've been doing. I am deciding to finally replace my old beat up T5. So some backstory, previous owner swapped a 2.3 Fox to a 5.0, but kept the original transmission. Well long story short he beat the piss out of the transmission, and now the car is somehow in my hands. Tomorrow I am going to (hopefully) buy a used T5 from another 2.3 fox. I am buying it from a salvage yard for a decent price. The man says it works like new. He uses a 30 day money back guarantee for all of his sales, so I'm and not worried about being scammed. Don't worry, I will ensure this guarantee is legit and I will thoroughly inspect the transmission before purchasing. This is another 4cyl T5, NOT a V8 T5, but I believe that the way I drive mine, this won't be an issue. My 302 isn't anything special, probably less than 250 hp. I'm not too hard on these transmissions, but I'm tired of skipping third gear and using the might of Zeus to get into 2nd.



My transmission right now has quite a few problems. Completely destroyed 3rd synchro, and 2nd isn't far off. It whines like a dang supercharger. Don't forget about the pound of glitter in the oil. I've decided to take the easy way out and buy another. I considered rebuilding it myself, but what I've seen is that you can end up spending a crazy amount of money if your gears are bad. Now with swapping the whole unit, the hardest part of the whole thing will be getting those rusted exhaust flange bolts out. I think the PO installed the proper pilot bearing to use in the 302, so I don't think I'll have to buy one of those. This is my weekend car anyways, so its not like I will have to rely on it too much.



Anyone want to give me second thoughts?