Hesitation and Stalling

about 2 months ago I bought a 1965 convertible with a 200 I6 Holley 1940 carb.

about 1 1/2 weeks ago car suddenly began hesitating and stalling.

rebuilt the carb and I am pretty sure I did it correctly, however car is still hesitating and stalling worse then before I rebuilt the carb.

So I assume I did something wrong to make it worse or have not adjusted things correctly

Any thoughts as to what I should check/adjust.

Thank you.