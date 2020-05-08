Hesitation and Stalling

brokah
New Member
-
- Apr 23, 2020
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
-
- 58
about 2 months ago I bought a 1965 convertible with a 200 I6 Holley 1940 carb.
about 1 1/2 weeks ago car suddenly began hesitating and stalling.
rebuilt the carb and I am pretty sure I did it correctly, however car is still hesitating and stalling worse then before I rebuilt the carb.
So I assume I did something wrong to make it worse or have not adjusted things correctly
Any thoughts as to what I should check/adjust.
Thank you.
about 1 1/2 weeks ago car suddenly began hesitating and stalling.
rebuilt the carb and I am pretty sure I did it correctly, however car is still hesitating and stalling worse then before I rebuilt the carb.
So I assume I did something wrong to make it worse or have not adjusted things correctly
Any thoughts as to what I should check/adjust.
Thank you.