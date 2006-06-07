Hesitation on Takeoff

I think I notice the hesitation on my 07 when slowing but not stopping like a merge situation and you go to give it the gas and you have that split second of hesitation. I remember at first I thought it had something to do with the shifting when I bought the car but I couldn't always figure out when it was going to happen. You mention the "right turn" and that's something that I have noted as well. Does that mean that it doesn't happen going left or that I'm just not paying attention? That would almost seem like a carburetor issue if we had one, where a little sloshing of the fuel is causing a slight interruption in fuel delivery.



Of course, the 07 also has a problem fueling the tank at certain times of the year. It seems to happen when it's warmer but not always so I guess it has more to do with the temperature of the fuel in the ground. The tank doesn't breath right. My mechanic told me there's a service bulletin out their regarding this but Ford isn't fixing it. So beware when you're trying to redeem your gas points that you don't underfill the car. The air can't always escape causing the pump to keep shutting off from the pressure coming from the gas tank over and over until you find some odd way of inserting the nozzle and squeezing the trigger just slow enough for that air to get out. That gas tank inability to equalize right might be causing a suction issue when the car's fuel pump is trying to get gas to the cylinders.