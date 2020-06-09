Hesitation under load after rebuild

Recently did a top end rebuild on my 95 GTS. Most everything bolted on the block are brand new. Car is pretty much stock but am sporting Edelbrock Performer '60329' heads that originally came with the car. I added a brand new Melling SYB-51 cam, new pushrods and lifters. Dizzy is a new Cardone (not remanfactured) and also replaced the TIF sensor last year. In order to use the stock intake with Fox valve covers, I added a .5in phenolic spacer which prevented the EGR tube from reaching. ch so I bought some 5/8 brass compression sleeves at the local HW store and maguivered them onto both ends of the egr tube and tightened down. Its a perfect fit and does not appear to be leaking.



First startup - car runs fine. Ran it for about 40min at various rpms to break in the came. I can tell there is at least one rocker slightly out of adjustment 'ticking' but hasn't gotten worse yet. Next day, changed the oil and fired it up. It starts up and idles perfectly. Base timing was set to 10deg btdc. Also am currently running the Autolite 3924 plugs. So far have put about 20mi on it with zero issues, until today, 2 days later I started experiencing a stuttering effect when under load, minor or WOT it's still present.



Things I have done

Pulled codes. Nothing. Just 111 'System Pass'

Checked for loose distributor, wires, nothing.

Checked MAF, nice a clean

Checked EGR and holds when under vacuum





Things i have not done yet

Cylinder Balance Test

Fuel Pressure Test

Spark Plug gap ( i honestly don't remember what I set them too last year. I think .054)



I was planing having a shop look it for the rocker adjustment, but I might have them look at this too. Just curious what others have experienced after a rebuild or parts replacement that could be causing it?