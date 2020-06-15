Engine Hessitation then full power

The car is a 98GT and has CAI, BBK throttle body,catless H pipe,and is an auto,stock heads and PI intake (dorman :() I have a weird issue after installing a PI intake and the other mods above (never noticed this issue that i remember with it being stock). I can hold a steady RPM and throttle but It lags power then all of a sudden it goes to having the appropriate power to match the throttle position i'm holding/giving almost like a turbo spooling up. This also happens if i get into the throttle as well. It dont happen all the time but does happen more often then less. I have changed the plugs,wires,injectors,and also cleaned the MAF. When the car was 100% bone stock i never noticed it. I dont have any vacuum leaks or any leaks for that matter except the rear main which i will be fixing soon. Also i might add i took the throttle body and CAI off my 97 where if functioned fine. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
 

