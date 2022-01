Just wanted to see what’s out there on stangnet, maybe bounce ideas off some fellow gear heads. I have a 89 LX her name is Ellie (daughter named her) was pretty much stock when I got her. I have lowered her, put her on some nice wheels, p/u some P heads, with and intake, have a Fcam, and some ignition stuff. Always looking to add some more power i.r boost, aluminum heads, etc. anyway looking forward to seeing what’s out here.