Hey everybody, proud to be here, I have an 86 GT 5.0 Ruff, Ruff rough. drive train good, body looks like Hell.

D

Diddimus

New Member
Mar 20, 2020
1
0
0
65
Huntsville Alabama
I'm having Fp problems. Relay works and engine runs when jumpered from test connector to ground but won't switch to ground KOER. been testing grounds and they all show a little over 1 to 1.5 ohms. is that enough to cause this condition? can I check FP resistance at the Pump connector at the rear of car? Getting 12 volts everywhere I should at relay inc, prime circuit. still no ground at pin 22. If I can run codes, is it safe to say my computer is good? Manual trans
 

90sickfox

90sickfox

Wasn't a pretty sight...and I've got big hands
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
5,832
4,913
203
43
So you tested for ground at pin 22 at the computer and it doesn't switch to ground for a couple seconds when key is turned to run ?

There's a connector behind the drivers kick panel area that causes issues sometimes. What codes are you getting ? I think 96, 95, and 87 deal with the FP.
 
