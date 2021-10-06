Hey everybody, proud to be here, I have an 86 GT 5.0 Ruff, Ruff rough. drive train good, body looks like Hell.

I'm having Fp problems. Relay works and engine runs when jumpered from test connector to ground but won't switch to ground KOER. been testing grounds and they all show a little over 1 to 1.5 ohms. is that enough to cause this condition? can I check FP resistance at the Pump connector at the rear of car? Getting 12 volts everywhere I should at relay inc, prime circuit. still no ground at pin 22. If I can run codes, is it safe to say my computer is good? Manual trans