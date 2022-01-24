Hey whats up! More 2.3 power needed

wanna catch the space herp
Hello. There is a section for 2.3 tech under the Fox and Sn95 talk where you can get more focused views for this question.
While I move your question there, have you done a tune up and checked for codes?
 
7991LXnSHO said:
Hello. There is a section for 2.3 tech under the Fox and Sn95 talk where you can get more focused views for this question.
While I move your question there, have you done a tune up and checked for codes?
hi and thanks! im not sure how to check for codes. i have replaced my clutch and flywheel, cap and rotor and plugs and wires. as well as usual filter changes and sorts
 
wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Check compression.
And here for checking codes:
www.stangnet.com

Electrical - How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it... Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on. Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
The connector should be the same V8 for 4cyl.
 
General karthief said:
Check compression.
And here for checking codes:
www.stangnet.com

Electrical - How To Pull Codes From EEC-IV In 86- 95 5.0 Mustangs

@Noobz347 - The code dump procedure isn't in the sticky - you may want to add it... Dump the codes: Codes may be present even if the Check Engine Light (CEL) isn't on. Dumping the computer diagnostic codes on 86-95 Mustangs Revised 26-July-2011. Added need to make sure the clutch is...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
The connector should be the same V8 for 4cyl.
what i do know is i have a valve cover leak and a nock in the top end me and my uncle suspect i have a collapsed lifter or something wrong in the valvetrain for cylinder #2 we had it running and it was making the nock, we unplugged the wire for that cylinder and the noise quieted down. i think when i do my timing belt and valve cover gasket ill find out what's wrong with that cylinder.

and do you think the code reader would be something i can find at the local AutoZone? or is it hard to find since its pre obd2
 
i also don't have a cooling fan that comes on automatically, i installed a relay that comes on at 180 but i broke the thermometer on installation. so i have just turned the fan on manually via switch and left it on till i shut the car off again.

the whole reason why was because when i pulled the car out of my grandmas garage and took it on its first drive in 20 years it overheated and puked coolant all over the place and then realized the fan never came on. i tried to trace the wiring but i lost it. plus what was there had been modified for an unknown reason wires were cut and soldered back together.

temp guage may or may not work
gas guage seems to work when it wants too, replaced sending unit still doesn't work
oil pressure guage bounces around 24/7

i dont think anything iv mentioned is critically wrong since iv been able to drive it 3000 miles without any problems
 
