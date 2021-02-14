Hey, Y'all -2018 Ruby Red GT in ATL

Hey everybody. I just bought a 2018 Ruby Red GT w/ 6MT this weekend and registered here because it looks like fun. The car is 3 years old but has less than 10k miles so it's essentially new to me. It replaces an Infiniti FX45 that I actually loved and intended to drive until the wheels fell off, but I guess I just needed a distraction from the forever-pandemic and something to look forward to. It worked, and of course, I'm in love. I've been grinning for the last 48 hours and finding any flimsy excuse to "go to the store" and such. It's like I'm a 16 y.o. again.



So yeah, anyway, I'll be around here and there. Probably not going to be a rabid modification type guy. I'm an electronics engineer by trade. I have access to to some pretty sophisticated CNC /machining equipment. I can also weld and so on. But the truth is when I get home at the end of the day, I don't really feel like doing any of that stuff. I've also ruined a couple of perfectly nice cars by tuning them for auto-x and track days in the past, so I intend to have a very light touch with this Mustang.



*waves to everyone*