Hey guys and gals. I'm having a fuse problem on the fox. Fuse #8 keeps blowing. It blows out as soon as the prongs touch in the fuse box. I can put a bigger fuse in it, (20a 25a) and it will hold untill I crank the car, (turn the engine over) then the bigger fuse will blow. Thought I might be the ignition switch, so I disconnected it from the harness and tried to put in a fuse and it still wanted to blow. Now i know fuse #8 is a constant hot, but should it be even with the ignition switch unplugged? Any help would be great. Thanks.
 

This has been going on for a few months now. I have replaced the radio and headliner since the issue, but didnt notice till i replaced the radio. The radio worked fine for a few weeks before the problem occurred. I unplugged both the radio and dome light from the harness and still wants to blow a fuse.
 
Go back into the radio harness. Check for any exposed wire that can be causing a short and also re check that ground. I have had a situation in my old Fox where a wire began to touch a piece that was grounded. I didn't notice it for a few months after installing the radio. That is why i never checked it. Somehow over time the harness settled and the exposed wire came into contact with something grounded and I began blowing fuses at an alarming rate. It was frustrating because this would change for me after driving, somehow that wire would get away from the part it was contacting for a few days and then go back. I can only imagine it was because of the way I drive and that harness rolling with inertia.
 
