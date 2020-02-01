Go back into the radio harness. Check for any exposed wire that can be causing a short and also re check that ground. I have had a situation in my old Fox where a wire began to touch a piece that was grounded. I didn't notice it for a few months after installing the radio. That is why i never checked it. Somehow over time the harness settled and the exposed wire came into contact with something grounded and I began blowing fuses at an alarming rate. It was frustrating because this would change for me after driving, somehow that wire would get away from the part it was contacting for a few days and then go back. I can only imagine it was because of the way I drive and that harness rolling with inertia.