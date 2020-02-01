Hey guys and gals. I'm having a fuse problem on the fox. Fuse #8 keeps blowing. It blows out as soon as the prongs touch in the fuse box. I can put a bigger fuse in it, (20a 25a) and it will hold untill I crank the car, (turn the engine over) then the bigger fuse will blow. Thought I might be the ignition switch, so I disconnected it from the harness and tried to put in a fuse and it still wanted to blow. Now i know fuse #8 is a constant hot, but should it be even with the ignition switch unplugged? Any help would be great. Thanks.