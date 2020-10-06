Hi all

74stang2togo

74stang2togo

I need something stupid to play with
Mod Dude
Wait a damned minute, you think you can just sign up, and post about having an '85 notch without putting any damned pictures up? Lemme tell ya somethin:


:worthlesb



Welcome to Stangnet!

The fox-body tech and talk section of the site is here: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/1979-1995-fox-sn95-0-2-3l-general-talk.47/
The fox-body classifieds section is here: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/Fox-Body-Mustangs-For-Sale/
The section for general horsin' around (see what I did there?) is here: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/forums/off-topic-hangout.49/ (You'll have limited access to some of the features of that one until we've gotten to know you a little better.)

And we have so much more.

Need help with something, ask a moderator or admin, myself, @General karthief and @Noobz347 (who, like me, will be jealous of your '85 notch) are usually the easiest to get ahold of (in fact, you can use those two links or my username on this post to get ahold of each of us respectively).

Glad to have ya, and again, welcome to Stangnet! :welcome:
 

