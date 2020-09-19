Hi everyone! I own a 04 sixer

Like I said I own a new edge sixer. Not my first mustang though. I had a 07 gt but I couldn't afford it. It was next to new at the time. The 04 was my girlfriends but it had so many problems I traded her my 06 Toyota Camry. The 04 is down right now "needs a clutch". I'm just wondering does anyone know if any crown vic throttle body would fit into the stock manifold of the 04? I've seen where people have taken a Windstars manifold and put it on a sixer but I really don't want to do that. Mostly because it's plastic.