Hi everyone! I own a 04 sixer

D

Dreamevil01

New Member
Sep 19, 2020
1
0
1
44
Nebraska
Like I said I own a new edge sixer. Not my first mustang though. I had a 07 gt but I couldn't afford it. It was next to new at the time. The 04 was my girlfriends but it had so many problems I traded her my 06 Toyota Camry. The 04 is down right now "needs a clutch". I'm just wondering does anyone know if any crown vic throttle body would fit into the stock manifold of the 04? I've seen where people have taken a Windstars manifold and put it on a sixer but I really don't want to do that. Mostly because it's plastic.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
G Hey everyone, I'm new here, please help a girl out with some advice! Sell or restore? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 58
B Hello everyone new to mustang forums The Welcome Wagon 3
V Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 6
K Fox What's everyone's thoughts on this hood? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 33
Z Hi everyone! The Welcome Wagon 4
G Whats up everyone! The Welcome Wagon 1
J Hello Everyone ,new from Ohio The Welcome Wagon 3
T Hi everyone, I joined Stangnet because I have a 1996 Mustang with multiple problems that I would like to repair 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
rademf64 Hello everyone thanks for letting me join the fun. Heres my 93 Caylpso LX project The Welcome Wagon 2
I Hello everyone! The Welcome Wagon 3
M Hello to everyone! The Welcome Wagon 4
S197GT Hello everyone The Welcome Wagon 3
J New to the forum, Hey everyone! The Welcome Wagon 4
F Hey Everyone The Welcome Wagon 1
srtthis everyone still alive??? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 16
P Hi everyone. Just checking in. Im new here and i have a few issues with my 99 coupe with the v6. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
J Hello everyone and i already need help 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Hello everyone. Fort Wayne, IN reporting in The Welcome Wagon 1
bbtwice Hello everyone The Welcome Wagon 1
M Hey Everyone! I’m new The Welcome Wagon 2
O Hey Everyone The Welcome Wagon 1
G Hello everyone. The Welcome Wagon 0
9 Fox Hello everyone. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
Mgardn22 Hey Everyone The Welcome Wagon 1
C Hi everyone, new owner here The Welcome Wagon 1
C Hello everyone,new poster The Welcome Wagon 1
M Hello everyone from Cajun country ! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
K So what FPR is everyone using? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 23
H Hello Everyone. The Welcome Wagon 6
B Howdy Everyone The Welcome Wagon 4
Mel5.0 Hi Everyone! Newbie from VA The Welcome Wagon 3
F Hi, Everyone! The Welcome Wagon 3
S Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 10
N Hey Everyone The Welcome Wagon 6
Bossmustang429 Hello Everyone!! Glad To Be Here The Welcome Wagon 7
FastDriver Merry Christmas, Everyone! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
Richard Kelch Hello Everyone Name Rich And I'm A Mustang A Holic On My 5 Mustang Lol Thank You For The Welcome . The Welcome Wagon 17
Brucebruce Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 10
F Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 1
J Hello Everyone. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
60660 Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 3
S Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 2
K Hey Everyone The Welcome Wagon 1
J Hi Everyone!! The Welcome Wagon 1
B Hey Everyone New Guy From Canada The Welcome Wagon 5
jw3st0n Hello Everyone! (i Need Help) The Welcome Wagon 2
stykthyn Aside From Drinking And Cars, What Does Everyone Else Do To Unwind? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 111
Zavier Hows It Going Everyone! The Welcome Wagon 5
Y How's It Going Everyone The Welcome Wagon 3
Gator740 Hello Everyone The Welcome Wagon 2
Similar threads
Top Bottom