I have a 1991 LX Coupe 5.0 everything is done it has 200,000kms stock cam and heads and the intake is Explorer with 4.10 gears .....5speed zspec , the battery in the trunk. 75 mil mass air , 70mil throttle body, stock airbox, flex a lite fan, pulleys. Mickey Thompson SS in rear grabs like glue should have come from the factory with these tires.