Hi from Germany

S

Swingkid

New Member
Mar 19, 2021
2
0
1
43
Germany
Hi there,
Just a little introduction of my selve. I am pretty much into mustangs in Germany and at present I drive a 65 Fastback and a 88 Foxbody GT. The later one, is the main reason I am here. The foxbody scene in Germany is not very huge and Information is rare. Everytime i am looking Sth up for foxbodys i am ending up with this forum. Great!!! So thought would be time to register ...

greeting, Thorsten
Attached pics of my stangs
 

Attachments

  • 5CDD7DD7-B746-4A1A-ACFA-0BF41CD0CF7E.jpeg
    5CDD7DD7-B746-4A1A-ACFA-0BF41CD0CF7E.jpeg
    349.8 KB · Views: 5
  • 70B4DD4B-AD99-45DD-A027-86E99FF0C257.jpeg
    70B4DD4B-AD99-45DD-A027-86E99FF0C257.jpeg
    208.6 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors(?)


General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
18,979
6,265
193
polk county florida
Great looking pair of stangs, the fox has the ultra rare rear window slats, is it the factory metal one?
Yes you are in the right place!! :nice:
Welcome to staangnet.
I see you found your way to the fox forums, see you over there.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

N
Need help from germany 5.0
Replies
27
Views
1K
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
wicked93gs
wicked93gs
S
Hello From Europe! 1988 GT Convertible in Croatia
Replies
9
Views
595
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
J
Noob from Bend Oregon with a 1966 Fastback
Replies
3
Views
252
The Welcome Wagon
Olivethefet
Olivethefet
T
Hello from McDonough. GA
Replies
2
Views
273
The Welcome Wagon
General karthief
General karthief
Cammer429
I am my brothers keeper
Replies
1
Views
239
The Welcome Wagon
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom