Hi From Iowa Also Got A Question

So i bought an 87 a few weeks ago (my dream car) and im super happy with it! I have been driving it up and down every road in this town...



So the guy i bought it from says it's a rebuilt 5.0 and apparently comp cams he didnt tell me info on this (what stage) but i would assume he put a stage 1 in since its a stock 5.0? maybe i shouldnt assume lol... i was going to try and compliment this by buying heads? anything else i should buy? specific heads i should get i was looking at 165 AFR but I want to make sure they will play well with what I got. THanks