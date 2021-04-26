Hi From Iowa Also Got A Question

9

91FoxVee8

New Member
Apr 12, 2021
1
0
1
29
50226
So i bought an 87 a few weeks ago (my dream car) and im super happy with it! I have been driving it up and down every road in this town...

So the guy i bought it from says it's a rebuilt 5.0 and apparently comp cams he didnt tell me info on this (what stage) but i would assume he put a stage 1 in since its a stock 5.0? maybe i shouldnt assume lol... i was going to try and compliment this by buying heads? anything else i should buy? specific heads i should get i was looking at 165 AFR but I want to make sure they will play well with what I got. THanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

F
Advice needed for Foxbody build
Replies
28
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
M
93 foxbody 347 stroker megasquirt 2 pnp initial timing set up?? advice
Replies
6
Views
1K
Digital Self-tuning Forum
mjhern
M
W
Hopefully, I'm doing this right.
Replies
8
Views
190
The Welcome Wagon
Nightfire
Nightfire
Bustedknuckle
Greetings New to forum
Replies
2
Views
515
The Welcome Wagon
77 Must-Stang
77 Must-Stang
S
New member, 1993 LX project car!
Replies
3
Views
686
The Welcome Wagon
Habu135
Habu135
Top Bottom