Hi from Mexico '84 Fox Coupe

F

Federico84

New Member
Apr 26, 2020
1
0
1
73
Monterrey, Mexico
Hi from Mexico, thank you for adding me to the group. I have just bought an 84 Fox Coupe made in Mexico, completly stock with 81,000 Km. In the odo, aprox. 50,000 miles.
 
Last edited by a moderator:

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Slow92Vert 2015 Mustang Ecoboost TRANSMISSION PROBLEM after Mexico trip 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
5 Hello from New Mexico! The Welcome Wagon 2
M new member from new mexico The Welcome Wagon 0
FoxMustangLvr Invitations to go to "Mexico"? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 41
mytroubledpony Hello from New Mexico The Welcome Wagon 7
Similar threads
2015 Mustang Ecoboost TRANSMISSION PROBLEM after Mexico trip
Hello from New Mexico!
new member from new mexico
Invitations to go to "Mexico"?
Hello from New Mexico
Top Bottom