Hi from Vermont

H

hogges

New Member
Jul 13, 2022
1
0
1
54
South Burlington, VT
Just bought a 2006 V6 convertible. I believe it has the Pony trim. Pictures to follow after I pick it up today. It has the 17" wheels and the "corral" in the front grille. I noticed a little occasional rattle on the left side, sounding like it was right inside the dash left of the steering wheel. Anyway, the condition of the car overall seems very good, so hopefully nothing serious. It only has 19k miles on the odometer!!
Thanks for having me.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Price?
Replies
28
Views
847
What is it Worth?!?!?
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
J
New to the Mustang life and community!
Replies
18
Views
456
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
S
New member from Cape Cod
Replies
9
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
chrlsful
C
B
1991 Ford Mustang LX 5.0
Replies
18
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Blueinfan
B
J_5.0_VERT
Price Check on 1990 5.0 Convertible
Replies
4
Views
1K
What is it Worth?!?!?
AUSTEXLX
A
Top Bottom