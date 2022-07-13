Hi from Vermont

Just bought a 2006 V6 convertible. I believe it has the Pony trim. Pictures to follow after I pick it up today. It has the 17" wheels and the "corral" in the front grille. I noticed a little occasional rattle on the left side, sounding like it was right inside the dash left of the steering wheel. Anyway, the condition of the car overall seems very good, so hopefully nothing serious. It only has 19k miles on the odometer!!

Thanks for having me.