Hi new t the site. Thanks for adding me!

I have a 69 sport roof I’m taking resto mod. Have a 408 stroker from prestige motors out of north carolina on order and the new TKX tremic 5 speed from modern driveline. Hydraulic clutch and throw out bearing. And a 3.70 trutrack third member.

My biggest concern is finding headers to fit the 351 and Flaming River rack and pinion. Any one have a path forward on this. I would think a set of shorties would work better. Thanks for any thoughts.