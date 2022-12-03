Po345 code, cmp sensor 2, and a generic po1000 “systems check incomplete” i bought a alternator after molly the mustang left us stranded, autozone sold me the wrong alternator, voltage was significantly higher, swapped her out. Still throwing the 345, heres some info.. when it first happened after first alt repl, clutch peddle in its gonna drop rpms and die on you. Now it’ll start but after ecm picks up the the faulty signal and makes it run like a turd.