Hi

B

BrandonTLockwood

New Member
Dec 3, 2022
1
0
1
Po345 code, cmp sensor 2, and a generic po1000 “systems check incomplete” i bought a alternator after molly the mustang left us stranded, autozone sold me the wrong alternator, voltage was significantly higher, swapped her out. Still throwing the 345, heres some info.. when it first happened after first alt repl, clutch peddle in its gonna drop rpms and die on you. Now it’ll start but after ecm picks up the the faulty signal and makes it run like a turd.
 

Attachments

  • 71D9971D-8FC2-44FE-AAC9-4AE0F4AE272F.jpeg
    71D9971D-8FC2-44FE-AAC9-4AE0F4AE272F.jpeg
    570.8 KB · Views: 4

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Electrical 96 GT Electrical mystery
Replies
3
Views
956
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
wmburns
wmburns
R
Engine 1992 Mustang Hesitation/Cutting-Out
Replies
18
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
2Blue2
2Blue2
93silverlx50
Need Help, Car Wont Start, I've Gone Through Both Checklists
Replies
54
Views
7K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
07Dragonslayer
Electrical Alternator Causing Power Loss
Replies
1
Views
3K
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
Stang99steeda
  • Locked
Expired 1999 Mustang Gt/steeda/scca Upgrades
Replies
1
Views
4K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
Stang99steeda
Stang99steeda
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Menu