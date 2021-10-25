Hibernation

Enzio

Dang it. I was hoping mine would get 3 more inches
May 14, 2019
Minnesota
After spending time outdoors in the beautiful Fall weather since Labor Day weekend; I needed a rest. I also need to get my postage stamp yard cleaned up before the snow comes. But first the Cobra II has to be put to bed.

Before I left I had been having problems getting it started especially when hot. This problem started after I put the audio system in. I thought that maybe I had a parasitic load that was draining the battery enough that the MSD couldn't fire. When I got back I tried to start it and no-go. I put a battery charger on it for an hour and tried again, no-go. Then, I disconnected the audio system and put the charger on the battery all night and in the morning I noticed that the battery was only about 80% charged. I tried it anyway, no-go. So, I bought a new red-top battery with 720 cranking amps (300 more than the old one); charged it up for an hour and :D. I left the audio disconnected and took a final spin around the city, the engine sound is music to my ears anyway. It was about 45 degrees outside and it ran really cool. Makes me happy. So, I'm guessing the 2 year old battery may have been toast. We'll see next summer.

Anyway it's hibernating now.

IMG_3522.JPG
 
