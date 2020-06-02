Fourfourty
Hey,
I’m from Germany and hope you can help me.
I have a stock 1988 5.0HO T5WC and i have issues with my afr. It’s pretty lean around 17. I checked the vakuum lines and the exhaust for leaks, but there are none. Engine code was 21 which is coolant temp out of range. I changed my coolant temp sensor but still bad afr. Don’t know how old the o2 sensors are... you guys can help me?
Another question:
When i look for wiring plans for the coolant temp sensor, they always have two wires, but i only have one wire going to the sensor and none going to the self service plug. Do i have a Europe model which is maybe different in wiring or why do i have just one wire? (Car is a 1988 5.0HO T5WC)
Thanks for your answers
Danny
