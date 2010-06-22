High Horsepower 4R70W

I have no desire to drive 140 mph on public roads.



However, I would like to be able to take my car to a track (road course) some day, seeing as its set up for being fun in the twisties as well as in a straight line. I'm pretty sure I would be hampered in any attempts to run a good time if I were limited to 122 mph (or even 140 mph).



I do want a trans capable of doing what you described, which is why I'm asking. I never said that money was an issue. I just want to know if it's doable, and if so, how.



This is also why I asked if it is possible to make the trans safe to shift manually through the gears (without getting a manual valve body), which nobody answered. An auto would be no fun on a road course if I had to just leave it in 'D'.