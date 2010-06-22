High Horsepower 4R70W

Flghtmstr1
As some of you may know, I'm going to be building a new engine, and intend to make at least 550 - 600 rwhp and similar torque. What can be done to the 4R70W to make it withstand this amount of power on a daily basis?
Also, is there any way to make it "safe" to shift between 1-2-D or D-2-1 without slippage?
Is there any way to strengthen the trans to survive full throttle 3-4 shifts with that much power?
If there isn't a way, I might put a T56 in there.
Thanks!
